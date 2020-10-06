Advertisement

Washoe Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects in vehicle burglaries

Vehicle Burglary Suspect
Vehicle Burglary Suspect(Washoe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:38 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEEP FLAT, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects in a series of vehicle burglaries.

The car break-ins happened in the Sheep Flat area along the Mt. Rose Highway.

A vehicle with a motion activated camera recorded the video of the suspects.

The video shows a man getting out of the passenger side of a silver four-door Chevy sedan, likely an Impala. The man looks inside the victim’s vehicle and then returns to the suspect car. The woman driver then gets out of the car, checks out the victim’s vehicle, and returns to the suspect car. The man then appears to break the vehicle’s window,before removing bags from inside.

Investigators believe the pair is responsible for four vehicle burglary cases, all of which happened on September 18, 2020.

One of the victims' credit cards was used at the Carson City Walmart. The burglars also stole a Louis Vuitton purse, wallet with identifications, Ugg boots and sweater, Ovvo sunglasses, an Apple Mini iPad, and numerous items of clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at (775) 785-WCSO or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Refer to case WC20-3936 -- WC20-3940. You may also file an online report by going to www.washoesheriff.com.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Baccarat Fire now 40% contained

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Deach
The Baccarat Fire is burning on the east side of the Petersen Mountain Range

News

NDOT launches new online customer service portal

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
This portal will allow customers to connect with trained agents regarding non-emergency roadway concerns like potholes and signage.

News

Officer arrested for murder after fatally shooting Texas man trying to break up fight

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
The Wolfe City police officer connected to the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Jonathan Price at a gas station Saturday night, has been arrested and charged with murder.

Health

NV Health Connection launched to streamline behavioral health services

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
The new platform is designed to enable real-time referrals and monitor availability of behavioral health services in Nevada.

Latest News

News

A look at Nevada Ballot Question 1

Updated: 18 hours ago

Crime

Sex offender arrested for non-compliance

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
Williams is a tier 3 sex offender

News

A look at Nevada Ballot Question 1

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Terri Russell
Question One asks voters to remove the Nevada Board of Regents from the state constitution and subject the board to great oversight by the Nevada Legislature.

News

Expect your mail-in ballot this week

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Noah Bond
Hundreds of thousand of mail-in ballots started their journey to Washoe County homes Monday, October 5, 2020 when they were first processed at Reno’s post office.

KOLO Cares

Carson City School District receives 800 air purifiers thanks to anonymous donation

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
The air purifiers were distributed to teachers and school staff Monday morning.

News

Reno-Tahoe International Airport conducting fire drills

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
You should not call 911 if you see smoke and flames in the southwest corner of the Reno Tahoe Airport. It is only training.