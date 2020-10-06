Washoe Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects in vehicle burglaries

SHEEP FLAT, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects in a series of vehicle burglaries.

The car break-ins happened in the Sheep Flat area along the Mt. Rose Highway.

A vehicle with a motion activated camera recorded the video of the suspects.

The video shows a man getting out of the passenger side of a silver four-door Chevy sedan, likely an Impala. The man looks inside the victim’s vehicle and then returns to the suspect car. The woman driver then gets out of the car, checks out the victim’s vehicle, and returns to the suspect car. The man then appears to break the vehicle’s window,before removing bags from inside.

Investigators believe the pair is responsible for four vehicle burglary cases, all of which happened on September 18, 2020.

One of the victims' credit cards was used at the Carson City Walmart. The burglars also stole a Louis Vuitton purse, wallet with identifications, Ugg boots and sweater, Ovvo sunglasses, an Apple Mini iPad, and numerous items of clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at (775) 785-WCSO or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Refer to case WC20-3936 -- WC20-3940. You may also file an online report by going to www.washoesheriff.com.

