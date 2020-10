RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -High pressure will slowly weaken through Thursday with warm afternoons and cool mornings.

Dry conditions, and mainly light winds for now.

A change to cooler, breezy, and wet conditions is likely for the upcoming weekend, as well as the possibility of high elevation snow.

8 Day Forecast staring Oct 5 (KOLO)

