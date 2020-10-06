Advertisement

Travel Nevada recommends road trips for fall break

In the time of COVID, road trips to rural Nevada are becoming as popular as ever before
(staff)
By Ben Deach
Published: Oct. 6, 2020
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With COVID-19 making a lot of the typical fall break activities difficult to do, you might consider a quick intrastate road trip

“Nevada is the road trip capital of the country,” said Tracie Barnthouse of Travel Nevada. "We have 10 curated road trips people can choose from that crisscross the entire state. "

One of those options highlights ghost towns that are less than a day’s drive from Reno including Berlin, Metropolis, Candelaria, Fort Churchill, Unionville, and others.

But ghost towns certainly aren’t the only options.

“A lot of people don’t realize what is out in Fallon,” said Barnthouse. "There are the sand dunes you can always check out. There’s also Stillwater recreation area. "

To look at the full list of recommended road trips, click here.

