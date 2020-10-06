Advertisement

There will be no fans at the Wolf Pack’s season opener

(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 2:04 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada has announced that it will not allow fans at the Wolf Pack’s football season opener on October 24, 2020.

The University reports there has been an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases on campus, especially among students.

To address the spread of the virus, the University is closing the E.L. Wiegand Fitness Center for the remainder of the semester, effective at 5 P.M. on Thursday, October 8th. The Lombardi pool will remain open.

The University has also made the decision not to allow fans at the Wolf Pack opening football game against Wyoming. Attendance will be limited to family members of the student-athletes and coaches.

You can find more information on the University’s COVID steps at its dashboard, “Protect the Pack – COVID-19”.

