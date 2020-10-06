Advertisement

The Road Ahead with RTC: Sparks Blvd. Virtual Community Meeting

The RTC is seeking community feedback on the proposed project
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:30 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPONSORED: The RTC, in cooperation with the City of Sparks, the Nevada Department of Transportation, and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), invites the community to visit an online public meeting room to learn more about the Sparks Boulevard Project. As part of the meeting, participants will receive an overview of the project and its purpose, be given an update on the project’s  proposed schedule, and understand the role of public participation.

The RTC is seeking community feedback on the proposed project. As funding is identified, the RTC plans to widen Sparks Boulevard between Greg Street and Baring Boulevard. The potential project also includes bicycle and pedestrian improvements.

The RTC is asking for public input in further identifying the purpose and goals for the project. In compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA), the RTC is initiating an Environmental Assessment (EA) to evaluate and document the proposed Project’s potential environmental impacts.

The virtual meeting room will be available for public review and comment through October 16, 2020. Comments must be received by this date to be included in the official record of the meeting.

Construction dates have not yet been identified.

Visit https://sparks-boulevard-project.constantcontactsites.com/ to subscribe to receive project updates and future meeting announcements.

