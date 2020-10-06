Advertisement

Steps to ensure your mail-in ballot is counted

Washoe County Assistant Registrar of voters Heather Carmen tells Evening Anchor Noah Bond about the steps voters can take to ensure their ballot is counted.
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:17 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Check your mailbox because the vast majority of adults in Washoe County should receive their ballots today.      

If you don’t see your ballot in the mail, it should arrive to your home before the end of the week.

KOLO 8 Evening Anchor Noah Bond sat down with Washoe County’s Assistant Registrar of Voters Heather Carmen to ask about the steps you can take to ensure your vote is counted.

She says to use a black or blue pen only, fill in the oval completely to mark your choice, and your ballot will still be counted if you choose not to vote on some candidates or questions, just leave those spaces blank.  

If you make a mistake you can cross out the name of the candidate or question you do not want to vote for and then mark the choice you do want.

“What should someone do when they get their ballot in the mailbox?” Bond.

“When they do get their mail-in ballot keep the return envelope with their ballot because the return envelope has their specific voter identification information on their bar code so you don’t want to get this mixed up with somebody else in your household,” Carmen.

Mail-in ballots can have a postmark of November 3rd and still be counted. You can also still vote in person.

Click here for voting locations and wait times.

Click here to track your mail-in ballot through the postal system.

Click here for general answers to questions you may have about this election.

