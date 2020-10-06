Silver State Sights - Socorro’s Burger Hut

MINA Nev. (KOLO) -The mineral county town of Mina is one of the state’s smallest, but it’s a place you can’t miss if you drive from Reno to Vegas.

“On the travelnevada.com write up about it, it says if you blink you might miss it but you won’t, because the owner painted it red,” explained Tracie Barnthouse of Travel Nevada.

Socorro Streight has gotten plenty of attention for her burgers over the years, and explained what inspired her to open the burger hut nearly 20 years ago.

“I was poor,” she said. “All the truckers asked me If I opened a place if they could come and eat. So that’s what I did.”

Streight has lived in Mina for 42 years, and spent 20 of them working in a mine. Now, at 74, she still cooks and runs the business on a daily basis.

In addition to the burgers you can get fries, tater tots, chicken sandwiches, and milkshakes at the burger hut. It’s been established as a favorite stop for truckers and others who make the trip often.

If you stop in, you can call ahead to make sure your food is ready when you get there. That number is 775-573-2444.

