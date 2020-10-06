Advertisement

Reno Police looking for truck involved in hit-and-run

Truck suspected in hit-and-run crash
Truck suspected in hit-and-run crash(Reno Police Dept.)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:40 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department has released an image of a truck believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian with life threatening injuries.

The crash happened on Thursday, October 1, 2020 just after 11:30 P.M. on Kietzke and Market Street. First responders found the 43-year-old victim in the roadway.

Investigators say the truck that was involved traveled northbound on Kietzke and turned eastbound on Mill Street.

The vehicle is described as a dark-colored, single cab pickup that is a flare side or step side model.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. They can also contact secret witness at 775-322-4900, secretwitness.com or by texting the tip to 847411(TIP) keyword – SW.

