Advertisement

Newlyweds of four days killed in plane crash in Colorado

The plane crashed in Ingram Basin just east of Telluride Monday afternoon.
The plane crashed in Ingram Basin just east of Telluride Monday afternoon.(San Miguel County Sheriff's Office)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 8:14 AM PDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A newlywed husband and wife from Florida were departing Telluride, Colorado after getting married in the town just days prior when their private plane crashed in the mountains Monday afternoon, killing them both.

According to the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO), Costas John Sivyllis, 30, and Lindsey Vogelaar, 33, both of Port Orange, Florida, were identified as the deceased victims in the crash. They were the only passengers on the plane at the time.

The two eloped in Telluride on October 1 and were celebrating their honeymoon in the area, which they documented online for friends and family.

Both worked in the airline industry according to the sheriff’s office, and Sivyllis was a United Airlines pilot and was also a flight instructor.

The privately-owned Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft they were flying in was found crashed in Ingram Basin east of Telluride on Monday afternoon. It had departed the Telluride Airport at approximately 12:45 p.m. and was believed to have crashed as soon as 10 to 15 minutes after takeoff. The couple was headed back to Florida with a possible stop in Oklahoma to refuel when it went down.

Search operations to recover the bodies started around 4:30 p.m. on Monday and concluded around 6:25 p.m.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be handling the investigation of the crash.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

AMBER ALERT canceled for missing Utah girl

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The suspect was believed to be driving from Utah to Los Angeles.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 97 new cases, 68 recoveries

Updated: 41 minutes ago
No new deaths were reported in the last day.

News

Baccarat Fire now 70% contained

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Deach
The Baccarat Fire is burning on the east side of the Petersen Mountain Range

News

Reno Police looking for truck involved in hit-and-run

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The crash happened Thursday, October 1st.

News

Marriage on Nevada ballot; Question 2 examined

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Terri Russell
Question 2 asks Nevada voters if an amendment to the Nevada Constitution be repealed which defines marriage between a man and a women

Latest News

News

Steps to ensure your mail-in ballot is counted

Updated: 1 hours ago
Check your mailbox because the vast majority of adults in Washoe County should receive their ballots today.

State

Travel Nevada recommends road trips for fall break

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Deach
With COVID-19 making a lot of the typical fall break activities difficult to do, you might consider a quick intrastate road trip. If you do, Travel Nevada has ideas for you.

Special Reports

Silver State Sights - Socorro’s Burger Hut

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Deach
Socorro's Burger Hut has been open since 2003 in Mina, Nevada,

Coronavirus

Member of Gov. Sisolak’s staff tests positive for COVID

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The Governor has not had recent contact with the staff member.

Instagram

Guitar rock legend Eddie Van Halen dies of cancer at 65

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
Legendary rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died at the age of 65, his son said Tuesday on Twitter.

Wolf Pack

There will be no fans at the Wolf Pack’s season opener

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The number of COVID-19 cases has been rising among students.