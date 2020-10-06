Advertisement

NDOT launches new online customer service portal

This portal will allow customers to connect with trained agents regarding non-emergency roadway concerns like potholes and signage.
The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) launched a new online customer service portal this week. This portal will allow customers to connect with trained agents regarding non-emergency roadway concerns like potholes and signage.
The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) launched a new online customer service portal this week. This portal will allow customers to connect with trained agents regarding non-emergency roadway concerns like potholes and signage.(KOLO)
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:31 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) launched a new online customer service portal this week. This portal will allow customers to connect with trained agents regarding non-emergency roadway concerns like potholes and signage.

According to NDOT’s Meg Ragonese the previous manual system received nearly 2,000 inquiries a month. The new online portal is expected to fast track inquiries.

Ragonese said, “Ultimately our goal is to keep everyone on Nevada’s Transportation System safe and connected, and this customer service portal offers another connection.”

During the system’s soft launch officials experienced an uptick in inquiries. “There’s a request for fencing or there’s a ladder in the road, there’s a pothole, tell me about the rest area, road conditions, the list can go on and on, anything about our highways we have an answer for,” said NDOT Customer Service Manager Guinevere Hobdy.

Hobdy said with wintry road conditions around the corner NDOT is expecting more people to use the system.

You can click here to submit an inquiry.

