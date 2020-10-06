Member of Gov. Sisolak’s staff tests positive for COVID

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A staff member at Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Carson City office has tested positive for COVID-19 after developing symptoms over the past weekend.

According to the Governor’s office, the staff member did not have contact with the Governor, but contact tracing is underway. As a precaution, all staff who worked in the Governor’s Carson City office in the past two weeks and who may have come into contact with the infected co-worker, are now working remotely. The staff is all being tested and must receive a negative test before returning to the Governor’s office.

The Governor had been scheduled to return to Northern Nevada next week, but all travel has been put on hold. As a precaution, Gov. Sisolak is being tested for COVID.

