Medical waste plant at Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center opposed

LOCKWOOD, Nev. (KOLO) - The Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center has been a remarkable economic development success story for Storey County and Northern Nevada, attracting a number of companies that would be the envy of local governments anywhere. Names like Tesla, Panasonic, Switch and Blockchains among them.

In August the County Commission granted a special use permit to Stericycle, a medical waste disposal company to build an incinerator on this property above the river. The real estate broker who sold them the property was the industrial park’s developer, County Commissioner Lance Gilman. Stericycle’s application sped through the process with Gilman recusing himself from the final vote, the two other commissioners voting yes.

It was all accomplished with little notice. In fact the law requires only written notification to property owners within 300 feet. That meant only Blockchains, now the primary landowner at the center. They scrambled to register their opposition, noting Stericycle’s checkered record elsewhere including a record $2 million dollar fine from Utah environmental authorities and violation of hazardous waste laws in California. Considering that history North Las Vegas rejected locating the incinerator there.

The fear of toxic emissions may not have worried the county commissioners, but it concerned attorney Mary Lou Wilson, who lives upriver in Lockwood, the closest community to the proposed incinerator.

There was no notice to Lockwood residents and she argues there should have been.

“This is a highly toxic biohazardous medical waste that produces through incineration some of the most highly toxic chemicals.”

Opponents say health concerns are a compelling reason to reject this project, but they also raise an unanswered and puzzling question.

And that’s why the county, having built an industrial park that has attracted high profile and highly desirable firms would feel the need to say yes to a company with a less than sterling reputation.

Lockwood residents may only now be learning of the issue. The pandemic is keeping them, many of whom are in high risk categories, in their homes and places they might have seen a commission agenda posted - the clubhouse, the senior center remain closed. But Wilson says the commissioners are rarely seen in this corner of the county and it all fits a long history of neglect.

“We’re kind of the red-headed stepchild of Storey County and I take offense to that.”

She’s filed legal action asking the court to rescind the commission’s decision.

County officials declined comment citing the ongoing litigation.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.