Human remains found near Lake Almanor

CHESTER, Calif. (KOLO) - The Plumas County, CA Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of human skull.

A hunter found tThe remains were found at the south end of First Avenue in Chester in a wooded area near Lake Almanor.

The sheriff’s Office confirmed it is a human skull. Now the Plumas County Search and Rescue Team is looking for additional remains in the area.

The Skull has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s office for identification.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.