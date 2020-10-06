Advertisement

Human remains found near Lake Almanor

A human skull was found in Chester, CA. Generic image provided by MGN/Pixaby.
A human skull was found in Chester, CA. Generic image provided by MGN/Pixaby.(KKTV)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:59 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHESTER, Calif. (KOLO) - The Plumas County, CA Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of human skull.

A hunter found tThe remains were found at the south end of First Avenue in Chester in a wooded area near Lake Almanor.

The sheriff’s Office confirmed it is a human skull. Now the Plumas County Search and Rescue Team is looking for additional remains in the area.

The Skull has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s office for identification.

