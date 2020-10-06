Advertisement

AP source: No new positives put Titans closer to return

Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, is shown Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4.
Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, is shown Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4.(Mark Humphrey | AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:38 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have had their second straight day without positive coronavirus tests, allowing them to potentially reopen their facility Wednesday after the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The Titans had no positive tests Monday or Tuesday, and Tennessee needs that to continue Wednesday to be able to go back to its facility, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because neither the NFL nor the Titans announced the latest results.

Tennessee announced that coach Mike Vrabel would talk to reporters midday Tuesday. The Titans (3-0) are scheduled to host Buffalo (4-0) on Sunday in a matchup of two of the NFL’s remaining six undefeated teams.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned the league’s 32 teams Monday of penalties including potential forfeits of games for violations of COVID-19 protocols that force changes in the schedule.

The league already postponed, then rescheduled Tennessee’s game with Pittsburgh from Oct. 4 to Oct. 25. The Patriots and Chiefs had been scheduled to play Sunday before positive tests for New England quarterback Cam Newton and a Kansas City practice squad player pushed that game to Monday night. Kansas City won 26-10.

The NFL now is requiring a longer onboarding process for free agent tryouts, banning gatherings outside of the club facility, limiting the number of tryouts permitted per week and implementing a league-wide video monitoring system to ensure compliance.

The league also is considering holding all meetings virtually; requiring masks or shields during practices and walk-throughs; decreasing the size of the traveling party to games; reducing the time spent in lunchrooms and locker rooms; and daily consulting of proximity tracking device information now in use to identify areas where teams could eliminate close contacts.

“As we have said before,” Goodell wrote in a memo obtained by the AP, “act as if every person you come in contact with has a COVID infection and take appropriate precautions.”

Tennessee has continued daily testing since the NFL told the Titans to close their facility on Sept. 29. The Vikings also closed their building after losing 31-30 to Tennessee on Sept. 27, but Minnesota went back to its facility Oct. 1. The Vikings have not had a positive test result since playing the Titans.

When the Titans return, they’ll be working under new protocols the NFL sent Oct. 1 for clubs to follow when dealing with an outbreak or having been exposed to the virus. All meetings will be virtual, and everyone must wear face coverings and gloves at practice.

The Titans' outbreak reached 20 cases on Sunday, the team’s sixth straight day of at least one positive, with 18 returned since Sept. 29. The players testing positive include defensive captain DaQuan Jones, defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, wide receiver Adam Humphries, rookie cornerback Kristian Fulton and long snapper Beau Brinkley.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner contributed to this report.

___

Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NDOT launches new online customer service portal

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) launched a new online customer service portal this week. This portal will allow customers to connect with trained agents regarding non-emergency roadway concerns like potholes and signage.

National

Hurricane Delta now Category 2, roars at Mexico’s Yucatan

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Delta rapidly intensified into a Category 2 hurricane early Tuesday, packing 110 mph (175 kmh) winds on a course to hammer southeastern Mexico and then grow to a potentially catastrophic Category 4 as it approaches the U.S. Gulf coast.

National Politics

US trade deficit up to $67.1 billion in August, 14-year high

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. trade deficit rose in August to the highest level in 14 years.

National

3 scientists win Nobel physics prize for black hole research

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Three scientists won this year’s Nobel Prize in physics Tuesday for advancing our understanding of black holes.

Latest News

National

Deadline arrives to submit claims in iPhone class-action settlement

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN Staff
The deadline is Tuesday for iPhone owners to submit claims in a class-action settlement.

National Politics

White House staff, Secret Service eye virus with fear, anger

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s decision to return home from a military hospital despite his continued illness is putting new focus on the people around him who could be further exposed if he doesn’t abide by strict isolation protocols.

National Politics

Still infectious, Trump back at White House — without mask

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and AAMER MADHANI
On Tuesday, Trump repeated his previous comparisons between COVID-19 and the seasonal flu.

National

Trump returns to White House, still infectious

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
President Trump returns to the White House still battling coronavirus.

Coronavirus

White House nixes updated FDA guidelines on vaccine approval

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House has blocked new Food and Drug Administration guidelines on bringing potential vaccines for COVID-19 to market that would almost certainly have prevented their approval before the Nov. 3 election.

National Politics

Biden pledges to reassess US relationship with Saudi Arabia

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Joe Biden is poised to transform U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East if he is elected in November.