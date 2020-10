RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Public Safety has canceled a statewide Amber Alert for a missing 6-year-old Utah girl, Chanzi Delgado.

The ABC affiliate station in Salt Lake reports that Delgado was found with her father, Mark Delgado, 49, in Taylorsville, Utah. He is now in custody.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.