Sex offender arrested for non-compliance

Courtesy Washoe County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy Washoe County Sheriff's Office(WCSO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:10 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man with a history of sex related crimes is behind bars in Washoe County for non-compliance. Darrel Williams, 58, has been arrested by the Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit (RSONU) and is in custody, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. He faces felony charges of failing to register as a sex offender, failure to appear after posting bail, two felony drug possession charges, and additional misdemeanor charges. Williams is a Tier III sex offender previously convicted in 1986 in North Carolina for attempted rape, a felony; in 1990 for sexual assault in Connecticut, a felony; and Williams was convicted in 1991 for 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct, a felony.

