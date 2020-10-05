Advertisement

Reno-Tahoe International Airport conducting fire drills

Do not be alarmed if you see flames and smoke at the airport
Reno-Tahoe International Airport
Reno-Tahoe International Airport(RTIA)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:03 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Tahoe International Airport will be conducting fire fighting drills through Friday, October 9, 2020.

The drills are part of the airport’s mandated safety requirements, so do not be alarmed if you see smoke and flames in the southwest corner of the airport.

The training will involve a Mobile Aircraft Fire Trainer which looks like an aircraft fuselage. The trainer will be set up on airport property near the corner of Airway Drive and E. Peckham Lane.

The airport says the training will not create any issues or delays for travelers.

