Monday AM Weather

Some smoke and haze will creep back into the sky over the weekend. Expect cool nights and very warm days. No measurable precipitation is expected through next work week. There is a slight chance of showers the following weekend. -Jeff
Cool nights and very warm days are in the forecast through next week, with areas of smoke and haze drifting our way at times from California wildfires. No measurable precipitation is expected through the next 10 days. -Jeff
Occasional smoke, haze, and heat will continue into the first days of October. Records are possible through the weekend, with some modest cooling next week. No measurable precipitation is expected through at least the first week of the month. -Jeff
Smoke and haze will drift our way at times from the California wildfires for the next few days. Otherwise, the big weather story is the heat. Temperatures will warm to around 90 for valley locations as October arrives, threatening records by Friday into the weekend. -Jeff