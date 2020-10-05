Advertisement

Monday AM Weather

By Lindsey Matherly
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:28 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Monday Web Weather

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Monday Web Weather

Forecast

Sunday Web Weather

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:39 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Sunday Web Weather

Forecast

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:34 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Some smoke and haze will creep back into the sky over the weekend. Expect cool nights and very warm days. No measurable precipitation is expected through next work week. There is a slight chance of showers the following weekend. -Jeff

Forecast

Friday AM Weather

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:31 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Sunny and warm conditions are expected through the weekend with daytime highs near record levels.

Latest News

Forecast

Friday Web Weather

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:13 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Cool nights and very warm days are in the forecast through next week, with areas of smoke and haze drifting our way at times from California wildfires. No measurable precipitation is expected through the next 10 days. -Jeff

Forecast

Thursday AM Weather

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:35 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Near record heat is possible the next few days with highs in the low 90s around Reno.

Forecast

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:38 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Occasional smoke, haze, and heat will continue into the first days of October. Records are possible through the weekend, with some modest cooling next week. No measurable precipitation is expected through at least the first week of the month. -Jeff

Forecast

Wednesday AM Weather

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:55 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Expect hazy skies through the afternoon with above average daytime highs.

Forecast

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:14 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Smoke and haze will drift our way at times from the California wildfires for the next few days. Otherwise, the big weather story is the heat. Temperatures will warm to around 90 for valley locations as October arrives, threatening records by Friday into the weekend. -Jeff

Forecast

Tuesday AM Weather

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:53 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Expect a warm, hazy Tuesday afternoon with a high of 87 in Reno.