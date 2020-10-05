Advertisement

Local woman’s elderberry syrup gaining popularity amid coronavirus and fire season

There’s been growing demand for her product because of COVID-19 and the wave of unhealthy air conditions from wildfires.
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:14 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Stacey Shaffer’s homeopathic elderberry syrup is picking up popularity. The concoction also consists of local fresh ingredients like raw honey, rose hips, and Indian tea.

Shaffer said her sales have jumped the last couple months. It is usually flu-season where customers start purchasing her product, but people have been flocking to Shaffer earlier than usual.

There’s been growing demand for her product because of COVID-19 and the wave of unhealthy air conditions from wildfires. According to Shaffer the syrup is filled with antioxidants and vitamin-C. “It is really high in vitamin-C.” She said the mixture prevents and treats flu symptoms.

“I would say I make probably like 50 jars a month,” she said. Shaffer also believes it could provide great support and prevent the coronavirus.

“For COVID its just good for the immune system and maintenance and for the smoke the syrup really helps with sinus related issues and for the headache,” she said.

Shaffer continued, “A lot of people do express concerns with COVID-19 specifically, but I like to include other preventative measures, not just elderberry syrup.”

A Clinical Dietician at UNR, Karen Bain said, elderberry is filled with nutrients like flavonoids and vitamins. According to Bain there are some analysis and commentaries on elderberry. Bain said research says the berry could help with the common cold or flu.

As for COVID-19, Bain said, “The use of elderberry supplements can be considered at an early course of the disease, that’s one of the reviews, that says, hey it’s worth a try, it could help, maybe it doesn’t, but its not harmful."

Bain said as for preventing and treating the virus its too early to tell. “There’s not a whole lot right now on validation for COVID right now, maybe for the flu in those randomized placebo trials or the common cold.”

Shaffer agreed more studies could be done on elderberries, but she said don’t let that stop you from trying the syrup for yourself.

Bain said to do your research, ask questions, and consult with a health expert before taking homeopathic products.

To learn more about Shaffer’s elderberry syrup click here.

