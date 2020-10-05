Governor Sisolak allowing open houses to the delight of realtors, buyers, sellers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Real estate as it should be: in person.

“I called my sellers and was like ‘yay, we can do open houses! When do you want me to do one?’" Jenna Riley, Ferrari-Lund realtor, said of her reaction when she could do open houses.

Riley isn’t the only realtor glad to be doing business in person. This past week, Governor Steve Sisolak enabled realtors to hold open houses once again. Over the past six and a half months, Riley and her colleagues at Ferrari-Lund have been doing Zoom calls and virtual tours with prospective buyers.

“You can’t picture where the couch is going to go, where the TV is going to go, how it’s going to look from the kitchen looking into the living room," Riley said of virtual tours. "It’s just so much easier when you’re in person to get a really good feel for the home.”

Holding an open house is as different as it’s ever been in 2020.

“We’re allowed to have one prospective buyer in the home at a time," Riley said of the restrictions. "(Buyers) can be accompanied by a realtor. We try to keep it (spread out) to keep everyone safe.”

If multiple parties show up to an open house, realtors will ask the prospective buyer to wait outside. The Governor’s update also requires realtors to keep everyone who comes inside the property safe.

“I have hand sanitizer and gloves. I wipe down all the surfaces after (people come inside)," said Riley.

Despite unemployment rates rising during the pandemic, and many folks out of work, the housing market has not taken much of a hit, according to Riley.

“(Open houses) are a great opportunity to go around to different neighborhoods and check out the homes and talk to a bunch of realtors."

Masks are also required at each property.

