Expect your mail-in ballot this week

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, a person drops applications for mail-in-ballots into a mailbox in Omaha, Neb.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By Noah Bond
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:29 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hundreds of thousand of mail-in ballots started their journey to your home Monday, October 5, 2020 when they were first processed at Reno’s post office.

Washoe County voters could see their ballots as early as Tuesday or in a matter of days.

New to Washoe County this election is a tool called Ballottrax. It allows you to track your mail-in ballot to help give you peace of mind your vote is counted.

If you’d like to vote in person instead you can use another electronic tool called Wait Time. It will reveal voting locations when they become available and wait times.

We will post the rest of this report as soon as possible.

