Carson City School District receives 800 air purifiers thanks to anonymous donation

CCSD Air Purifiers
CCSD Air Purifiers(CCSD)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - More than 800 air purifiers were distributed to all teachers and staff members of the Carson City School District Monday morning. The nearly $200,000 donation was funded by an anonymous donor.

“The purifiers were designated as a gift to the teachers and staff for use in the classroom or at home," said Rotary Club President Rachelle Resnick.

“The goal was to thank teachers and staff for everything that they’re doing for students and our community during this crisis,” she continued. “The purifiers may help keep them safe during the COVID crisis, and sometimes that means taking the purifiers home.”

According to Resnick, there are slightly more than 810 teachers and staff, and the number of air purifiers was chosen for shipping reasons. Rotary has committed to purchasing more purifiers if necessary so that every teacher and staff member that wants a purifier can have one.

