Advertisement

A look at Nevada Ballot Question 1

The Knowledge Center on UNR campus
The Knowledge Center on UNR campus(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:58 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University Board of Regents is an elected board which governs higher education in our state. From budgets, to policies, to appointing university presidents. They are written into the state constitution and have been referred by some as the state’s fourth branch of government.

“No. We are not the fourth branch of government,” says Jason Geddes, a University Regent.

Question One asks voters: “Shall the Nevada Constitution be amended to: (1) remove provisions governing the election and duties of the Board of Regents…..(2) revise the administration of certain federal land grant proceeds dedicated for the benefit of certain departments of the State University?”

“It really was driven by the legislature looking for more control, more authority over the Nevada System of Higher Education,” says Geddes. “But there is nothing in this question that will improve higher education, it won’t make graduation rates better. Won’t make students more successful. It won’t impact research,” he says.

Before the question ever appeared on the Nevada Ballot, Nevada Lawmakers nearly unanimously passed two joint resolutions in both houses over two sessions to get this measure on the ballot. The move lawmakers say does not change the day-to-day operations of the regents. But it would subject the board to oversight by Nevada’s Legislature.

“I think it is an important question that everyone needs to consider,” says Professor Scott Huber who works in the Biology Department at Truckee Meadows Community College. “Because I think the ramifications are profound,” he says.

Huber believes as the it stands now, the regents are beholden to no one. He says members would act differently if someone-in this case the legislature--were looking over the board’s shoulder

“It is a truism that organizations that do not have true accountability structures, find themselves in trouble,” says Huber. “The Nevada System of Higher Education, makes the rules. They interpret the rules, and they enforce the rules. I can’t conceive of a worse structure to foster accountability and transparency,” he says.

While the board of regents is written into the constitution, there are state statues which address that members are elected, and that their terms last 6 years among other things. Taking the regents out of the constitution would not change that--indeed a change in statues would have to be done by lawmakers, and it would be something called for by the voters themselves.

Because state lawmakers passed this issue twice it only needs to be voted on by Nevada once, to change the constitution.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Sex offender arrested for non-compliance

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
Williams is a tier 3 sex offender

News

Expect your mail-in ballot this week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Noah Bond
Hundreds of thousand of mail-in ballots started their journey to your home Monday, October 5, 2020 when they were first processed at Reno’s post office.

KOLO Cares

Carson City School District receives 800 air purifiers thanks to anonymous donation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
The air purifiers were distributed to teachers and school staff Monday morning.

News

Baccarat Fire now 10% contained

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Deach
The Baccarat Fire is burning on the east side of the Petersen Mountain Range

Latest News

News

Reno-Tahoe International Airport conducting fire drills

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
You should not call 911 if you see smoke and flames in the southwest corner of the Reno Tahoe Airport. It is only training.

News

Universal Health Services says its network has been restored following malware attack

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
An NNMC spokesperson says patient and employee data do not appear to have been compromised.

Crime

Man found with more than 10,000 child porn images, videos indicted

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Detectives with the Northern Nevada Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force had been investigating the case since August of 2019

News

Local woman’s elderberry syrup gaining popularity amid coronavirus and fire season

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
Stacey Shaffer’s homeopathic elderberry syrup is picking up popularity. The concoction also consists of local fresh ingredients like honey, rose hips, and Indian tea.

News

Governor Sisolak allowing open houses to the delight of realtors, buyers, sellers

Updated: 17 hours ago
Governor Sisolak allowing open houses to the delight of realtors, buyers, sellers

News

Governor Sisolak allowing open houses to the delight of realtors, buyers, sellers

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kurt Schroeder
First time open houses have been allowed since before COVID-19