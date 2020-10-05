A look at Nevada Ballot Question 1

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University Board of Regents is an elected board which governs higher education in our state. From budgets, to policies, to appointing university presidents. They are written into the state constitution and have been referred by some as the state’s fourth branch of government.

“No. We are not the fourth branch of government,” says Jason Geddes, a University Regent.

Question One asks voters: “Shall the Nevada Constitution be amended to: (1) remove provisions governing the election and duties of the Board of Regents…..(2) revise the administration of certain federal land grant proceeds dedicated for the benefit of certain departments of the State University?”

“It really was driven by the legislature looking for more control, more authority over the Nevada System of Higher Education,” says Geddes. “But there is nothing in this question that will improve higher education, it won’t make graduation rates better. Won’t make students more successful. It won’t impact research,” he says.

Before the question ever appeared on the Nevada Ballot, Nevada Lawmakers nearly unanimously passed two joint resolutions in both houses over two sessions to get this measure on the ballot. The move lawmakers say does not change the day-to-day operations of the regents. But it would subject the board to oversight by Nevada’s Legislature.

“I think it is an important question that everyone needs to consider,” says Professor Scott Huber who works in the Biology Department at Truckee Meadows Community College. “Because I think the ramifications are profound,” he says.

Huber believes as the it stands now, the regents are beholden to no one. He says members would act differently if someone-in this case the legislature--were looking over the board’s shoulder

“It is a truism that organizations that do not have true accountability structures, find themselves in trouble,” says Huber. “The Nevada System of Higher Education, makes the rules. They interpret the rules, and they enforce the rules. I can’t conceive of a worse structure to foster accountability and transparency,” he says.

While the board of regents is written into the constitution, there are state statues which address that members are elected, and that their terms last 6 years among other things. Taking the regents out of the constitution would not change that--indeed a change in statues would have to be done by lawmakers, and it would be something called for by the voters themselves.

Because state lawmakers passed this issue twice it only needs to be voted on by Nevada once, to change the constitution.

