Storey County home lost to fire

A home destroyed by fire in Storey County.
A home destroyed by fire in Storey County.(Kurt Schroeder/KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:52 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ORCHARD EXIT, Nev. (KOLO) - A home was lost to fire south of the Truckee River in Storey County near Exit 38 of Interstate 80, the Orchard Exit.

A KOLO News Now reporter on the scene said flames appear to be almost completely out. A fire spokesman said crews were in mop-up.

There was some burning on the surrounding land. The wildland fire was held to a quarter of an acre.

No one was home at the time. There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire was reported at about 4:35 p.m. on Saturday.

The Storey County Fire Department, the North Lyon County Fire Protection District and Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue responded.

A home destroyed by a fire in Storey County south of the Truckee River.
A home destroyed by a fire in Storey County south of the Truckee River.(Kurt Schroeder/KOLO)

