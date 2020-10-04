Storey County home lost to fire
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:52 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ORCHARD EXIT, Nev. (KOLO) - A home was lost to fire south of the Truckee River in Storey County near Exit 38 of Interstate 80, the Orchard Exit.
A KOLO News Now reporter on the scene said flames appear to be almost completely out. A fire spokesman said crews were in mop-up.
There was some burning on the surrounding land. The wildland fire was held to a quarter of an acre.
No one was home at the time. There were no injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The fire was reported at about 4:35 p.m. on Saturday.
The Storey County Fire Department, the North Lyon County Fire Protection District and Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue responded.
Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.