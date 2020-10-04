Storey County home lost to fire

ORCHARD EXIT, Nev. (KOLO) - A home was lost to fire south of the Truckee River in Storey County near Exit 38 of Interstate 80, the Orchard Exit.

A KOLO News Now reporter on the scene said flames appear to be almost completely out. A fire spokesman said crews were in mop-up.

There was some burning on the surrounding land. The wildland fire was held to a quarter of an acre.

No one was home at the time. There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire was reported at about 4:35 p.m. on Saturday.

The Storey County Fire Department, the North Lyon County Fire Protection District and Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue responded.

⚠️#TMFR supporting @StoreyCounty Fire off of Exit 38 near Canal Rd. Currently in mop up and overhaul operations. Total loss of at least one mobile home and wildland fire spread stopped at 1/4 acre. No known injuries and cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/XRWwsHCzft — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) October 4, 2020

A home destroyed by a fire in Storey County south of the Truckee River. (Kurt Schroeder/KOLO)

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.