September produces most positive COVID-19 cases at UNR

By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 1:58 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - September has not been kind to students, faculty, and staff members at the University of Nevada, Reno with regard to COVID-19.

Since June, the university has documented reported positive tests online. The most recent data runs from June 30 through September 30.

In its listings, U.N.R. displays which member (student, faculty, staff) received a positive test, what that person is now doing, and when they were last reported on campus.

The university is using contact tracing to inform others who might have been impacted.

Anyone on campus is required to wear a facial covering at all times, socially distance themselves from others by at least six feet, and sanitize their hands regularly.

September produces most positive COVID-19 cases at UNR

