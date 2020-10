RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -High pressure will create warm afternoons, dry conditions, and light afternoon winds through Wednesday.

Mornings will remain cool to chilly, dropping in the 50′s to 40′s for lower valleys and 30′s in the Sierra.

Areas of haze and smoke will stick through either Monday or Tuesday.

Cooler, breezy, and wet conditions are possible Friday through next weekend.

8 Day Forecast starting Oct 4 (KOLO)

