Las Vegas police search for man who brought gun into casino

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department provided these photographs of two men at a Las Vegas casino, one of whom brought a gun to the casino.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department provided these photographs of two men at a Las Vegas casino, one of whom brought a gun to the casino.(Las Vegas Metro)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 11:04 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police in Las Vegas say they are searching for a man who brought a loaded handgun into a casino and it discharged after a struggle.

Nobody was injured in the incident and security officials provided arriving police officers with the suspect’s handgun.

Police say gang detectives determined a group of people had been involved in an argument inside of the casino Friday. Two individuals broke away from the group and walked toward the elevators, where one of them pulled out a handgun.

Police say a good Samaritan noticed the armed individual and attempted to disarm him.  As they struggled over the weapon, one round was fired and the handgun was dropped. It was turned over to arriving security officers as the suspect and the second male fled from the area.

