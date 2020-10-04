Four injured in East Fourth Street fire overnight

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Four people were injured in an overnight fire at East Fourth Street apartments, the Reno Fire Department reported Sunday.

The injuries included smoke inhalation and burns. Battalion Chief Steve Seibert said he did not know the seriousness of the injuries.

The fire was reported at 2:28 a.m. at the Hi-Way 40 Motel at 1750 E. 4th St. The first engine arrived at 2:32 a.m. and flames were knocked down by 2:39 a.m., Seibert said.

There was extensive damage to one unit and the people who lived there are likely displaced, Seibert said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

