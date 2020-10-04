Advertisement

Fatal rollover near Wadsworth Sunday

Fata; crash graphic.
Fata; crash graphic.(AP)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:11 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WADSWORTH, Nev. (KOLO) - A passenger died in a single-vehicle rollover Sunday morning on the highway to Gerlach and the driver was transported by medical helicopter for treatment, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.

Nevada 447 near Wadsworth had traffic slowed for more than two hours before it reopened after 9 a.m., the NHP said.

The cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

