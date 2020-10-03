Washoe County Library celebrates TeenTober

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This October, the Washoe County Library System is participating in the Young Adult Library Services Association’s (YALSA) annual TeenTober celebration. Developed by YALSA, this month-long event strives to raise awareness of the importance of year-round teen services and connect teens with services and materials provided by the Washoe County Library System that will help teens develop new skills and fuel their passions.

TeenTober merges YALSA’s successful and long-standing Teen Tech Week™ and Teen Read Week™ initiatives into one program to celebrate teen services. The Washoe County Library System’s first TeenTober program, 100 Books Before Graduation Teen Reading Challenge is geared towards high school students. This reading challenge encourages high school students to read for fun!

According to Washoe County Library Director, Jeff Scott, “We are ecstatic to bring this type of programming to our teens in our community.” Scott continued, “We are committed to providing materials and services to our teens and connecting them with community partners to help them learn new skills, discover interests, and fuel their passions.”

The Washoe County Library System will also offer virtual events planned for teens during the month of October. For a full list of activities and more information about the TeenTober celebration at the Washoe County Library click here. To learn more about YALSA and the TeenTober national initiative, click here.

