Two families displaced in Reno fire

The Reno Fire Department on the scene of a fire in the 600 block of Brinkby Avenue on Oct. 3, 2020.
The Reno Fire Department on the scene of a fire in the 600 block of Brinkby Avenue on Oct. 3, 2020.(Abel Garcia/KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:04 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Fire Department on Saturday knocked down a fire south of Virginia Lake that displaced families from two apartments.

They responded to a fire in the 600 block of Brinkby Avenue at 2:53 p.m.

Four families were initially evacuated as an apartment burned.

Two of the families were expected to be able to return to their homes, the fire department said, The family in the apartment that burned and the family below them are displaced, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It put up smoke that could be seen from many places in the Truckee Meadows.

