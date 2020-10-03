Advertisement

Spanish Springs High graduate takes part in military exercise

Xzavier Lopez, is a seaman in Deck Department on the USS Ronald Reagan.
Xzavier Lopez, is a seaman in Deck Department on the USS Ronald Reagan.(US Navy)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 2:45 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILIPPINE SEA (KOLO) - Spanish Springs High School graduate Xzavier Lopez participated in Exercise Valiant Shield in September while serving aboard the USS Ronald Regan.

The exercise also included the USS America, USS New Orleans, USS Germantown, other surface ships, about 100 aircraft and about 11,000 personnel from the U.S. Navy, the Marine Corps, the Air Force and the Army.

It integrated training on the high seas, Forces joined together for detecting, locating, tracking and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land and in cyberspace for different missions.

Lopez is a seaman in Deck Department. He helps preserve the ship’s exterior while also standing deck watches.

“I support the mission wholeheartedly because I know the things we do are important on a global scale” Lopez said in a statement provided by the U.S. Navy.

Valient Shield included maritime security operations, anti-submarine and air-defense exercises, amphibious operations, and other elements of complex warfighting.

“Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow U.S. forces the opportunity to integrate warfighting concepts such as all-domain strike group operations in a joint high-end warfare training environment to continuously improve joint lethality,” Rear Adm. Michael Boyle, director maritime operations for the U.S. Pacific Fleet, said in a statement. “It is vitally important that we demonstrate to our allies and partners our strong commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

The USS Ronald Reagan has been operating in the Pacific and Indian oceans.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 3 deaths; record number of active infections

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Washoe County has a record number of active COVID-19 at 1,436.

Safety

Body of Lake Tahoe pilot, plane wreckage found off California coast

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The body of 61-year-old Deborah Nicholson of the Lake Tahoe area and the wreckage of her single-engine Cessna were recovered Thursday.

Politics

‘Latino Vote’ documentary follows emerging bloc in US

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The film is told using a series of immersive dispatches from the battleground states of Nevada, Texas, Florida, and Pennsylvania.

News

Northstar ski resort reverses parking policy after legal fights

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Scott Sonner
Free parking is as precious to some skiers as virgin mountain powder. And it will be back this winter at Northstar..

Latest News

News

Governor Allows Some Youth Sports to Return

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Andelin Family Farm doing its best to bring fall safely to customers

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kurt Schroeder
Farm following Governor Steve Sisolak's mandates for businesses

News

Reno 1868 FC hoping to have fans for first playoff game

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kurt Schroeder
Club hoping to get 700 supporters at next home match

News

City of Reno awards grants to seven local businesses struggling through COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
The City says it'll open up a second round of applications for CARES Act relief in the near future.

News

Seven businesses granted funds through Reno's Small Business Economic Assistance Program

Updated: 17 hours ago

Entertainment

Fright at the Fairgrounds in Gardnerville on Friday, Saturday nights

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Staff
Costs are $5 for kids and $10 for adults. It is every Friday and Saturday through October.