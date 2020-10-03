Reno 1868 FC hoping to have fans for first playoff game

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Greater Nevada Field has been fan-less since late February. The Coronavirus forced supporters outside the gates, but Reno 1868 F.C.’s October 10 playoff match could end the wait.

Governor Steve Sisolak made changes to his limited capacity mandates earlier this week to the joy of the club’s front office.

“We had heard some rumors but you never know until it’s said or how much it’d be explained," said club manager Doug Raftery. "It was awesome.”

Raftery and his colleagues have worked on a plan to host fans safely since June. They are still awaiting approval from Governor Sisolak’s office.

“We’re going to have sanitation stations everywhere, limited concessions, and directional stickers on the ground," said Raftery.

Operating at 10% capacity, per Governor Sisolak’s mandate, means Greater Nevada Field can safely hold an estimated 700 fans.

Raftery said supporters will be spread out to the suites, lower bowl, and fixated picnic tables. Should fans be let in, they will have to stick together in groups of six or less.

“If it’s six, if it’s two, if it’s four, each pod of people that come in together will need to be separated by any other pod by six feet all around them."

Reno 1868 F.C. will also require fans to wear masks and enter and exit through four unique spots in order to spread people out. Ushers and front office members will be around to enforce safe behavior. While making some revenue is important the club is just happy to return to the new norm.

“To have something again from an entertainment standpoint, and to get people’s minds off of whatever else there might be will be really important for the fanibase and the community," Raftery said.

Reno 1868 F.C.'s first playoff match will be against the LA Galaxy II at 6 p.m. Los Azules is 6-0 against the Galaxy II all-time.

To look at ticket options, visit the Reno 1868 F.C. website.

