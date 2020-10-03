Protesters, ‘observers’ file free speech lawsuit in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Several protesters and self-described “legal observers” have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Las Vegas police.

They claim excessive force and free speech violations during racial justice demonstrations following the death of a Black man in police custody in Minneapolis.

Las Vegas police declined to comment on the lawsuit filed Sept. 25 in U.S. District Court. It cites techniques to corral crowds, deploy tear gas and fire “pepper ball” projectiles and seeks a court finding of “willful, deliberate and clear constitutional violations.”

Plaintiffs include Black Lives Matter and union organizers, lawyers and a student observer of protests in May, June and July.

