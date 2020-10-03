Advertisement

Northstar ski resort reverses parking policy after legal fights

Skiing photo.
Skiing photo.(PxHere via MGN)
By Scott Sonner
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:07 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) - Free parking is as precious to some skiers as virgin mountain powder. And it will be back this winter at one Lake Tahoe resort.

But not before its corporate owner waged an expensive year-long legal battle with two season pass holders at Northstar California who claimed they’d been defrauded by a sudden change in parking policy.

One of the plaintiffs won a judgment for about $800. The other - an 80-year-old attorney - came away with nothing when he agreed to drop his lawsuit against Vail Resorts for fear of being ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal expenses.

