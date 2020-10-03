Nevada unemployment website down on Saturday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said the unemployment insurance website (ui.nv.gov) will be offline Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight.

During the outage, people will not be able to file claims or access resource materials.

This maintenance will not affect the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) site (employNV.gov) and people filing PUA claims online will not be affected.

