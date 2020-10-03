‘Latino Vote’ documentary follows emerging bloc in US

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A new PBS film on the Latino voting bloc examines the rise of potentially the largest electorate of color in the U.S.

The VOCES/PBS documentary “Latino Vote: Dispatches from the Battleground” is scheduled to begin airing on most PBS stations Tuesday and seeks to investigate how Latino voters see the 2020 Election.

The film is told using a series of immersive dispatches from the battleground states of Nevada, Texas, Florida, and Pennsylvania.

It follows left-leaning progressives and Latino evangelicals. Director Bernardo Ruiz says she wanted to focus directly on the Hispanic organizers and voters who may determine the nation’s political future.

