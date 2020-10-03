Advertisement

‘Latino Vote’ documentary follows emerging bloc in US

Latino vote graphic by MGN.
Latino vote graphic by MGN.(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:22 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A new PBS film on the Latino voting bloc examines the rise of potentially the largest electorate of color in the U.S.

The VOCES/PBS documentary “Latino Vote: Dispatches from the Battleground” is scheduled to begin airing on most PBS stations Tuesday and seeks to investigate how Latino voters see the 2020 Election.

The film is told using a series of immersive dispatches from the battleground states of Nevada, Texas, Florida, and Pennsylvania.

It follows left-leaning progressives and Latino evangelicals. Director Bernardo Ruiz says she wanted to focus directly on the Hispanic organizers and voters who may determine the nation’s political future.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

