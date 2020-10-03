Fright at the Fairgrounds in Gardnerville on Friday, Saturday nights

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office hosts their fourth annual “Fright at the Fairgrounds” Friday and Saturday nights through the end of October.

Costs are $5 for kids and $10 for adults. Face coverings are required for entry and people should not wear costumes.

The money goes to the DCSO Honor Guard and other special programs.

The event is at the Douglas County Fairgrounds off Pinenut Road in Gardnerville. The 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. show is not as scary and is for smaller children. The 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. is the full scare. Halloween Night has extended full-scare hours from 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

A second maze has been added.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.