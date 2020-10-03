City of Reno awards grants to seven local businesses struggling through COVID-19 pandemic

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has handed out grants to seven small businesses as they continue to navigate through the Coronavirus pandemic.

From August 31st through September 8th, the city accepted applications for its Small Business Economic Assistance Program, with Reno allocating funds from the CARES Act to help aid a select few.

Following the first round of applications, the city gave grants to seven local businesses: Homage bakery and coffee shop, Black Rabbit Mead Company, Ferino Distillery, IMBIB Brewery, Sup restaurant, Old Granite Street Eatery and Evoke Fitness.

“Because of a lack of business, we had to let our entire staff go," said Nicholle Alumbaugh, owner of Homage. "Then for the next two months, it was myself and my 65-year-old mother running the business by ourselves out of a pickup window.”

Homage has since been able to re-hire any of its staff that wanted to return. The funds from the City of Reno will help them continue to climb back from quiet times during the pandemic.

“If you can get through this, you can tackle anything," said Alumbaugh.

Ferino Distillery opened in November of 2019, so they’ve essentially been closed longer than they’ve been open.

“Timing-wise, it was catastrophic," said Joe Cannella, owner of Ferino Distillery, which specializes in Italian-style liquors and craft cocktails. "Those resources to get back in the game mean everything.”

The City of Reno says it’ll soon open up another window of applications for small businesses not part of the first wave of relief.

