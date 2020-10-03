Advertisement

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton throws during an NFL football training camp practice, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool) (Source: Steven Senne)
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton throws during an NFL football training camp practice, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool) (Source: Steven Senne)((AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool) (Source: Steven Senne))
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:47 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

“In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments,” an NFL statement reads. “All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team and gameday personnel as our primary consideration.”

The announcement comes shortly after ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported Patriots starting QB Cam Newton tested positive for the virus and will miss the game against the Chiefs.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta’amu also tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from the New England Patriots, Newton is in self-quarantine after finding out of his positive test on Friday. Anyone in close contact with him all tested negative Saturday morning.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Reno 1868 FC hoping to have fans for first playoff game

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kurt Schroeder
Club hoping to get 700 supporters at next home match

Sports

Gov. Steve Sisolak OKs some youth sports to resume in Nevada

Updated: 20 hours ago
The Governor spoke Friday from the Grant Sawyer State Office Building in Las Vegas

National

NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens' bye now Week 7

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The Titans' outbreak expanded by two more players testing positive Friday, pushing the team’s total to 14 within the past week.

News

Mountain West releases Nevada's football schedule

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:14 AM PDT
Mountain West releases Nevada's football schedule

Latest News

News

Nevada releases football schedule; Norvell not pleased with varying conference games

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:58 PM PDT
Wolf Pack to play UNLV on Halloween

News

Reno 1868 FC draws with rival Sacramento 1-1

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 1:39 AM PDT
Los Azules still leads Group A standings

News

Reno 1868 FC draws with Sacramento 1-1

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 1:32 AM PDT
Reno 1868 FC draws with Sacramento 1-1

Sports

Mountain West decides to play football this year

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:49 PM PDT
|
By Staff
The league championship is scheduled for Dec. 19 between the winners of the Mountain and West divisions.

Sports

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:46 PM PDT
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

News

Tahoe’s Kimble sets record on Tahoe Rim Trail

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:20 AM PDT
|
By Josh Little
Tahoe City’s Adam Kimble has recorded the fastest time ever on the Tahoe Rim Trail.