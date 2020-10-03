Body of Lake Tahoe pilot, plane wreckage found off California coast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) - A wrecked plane and the body of its pilot have been raised from the ocean floor nearly a week after it crashed off the Southern California coast.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 61-year-old Deborah Nicholson of the Lake Tahoe area and the wreckage of her single-engine Cessna were recovered Thursday.

The plane went down shortly after taking off from Santa Barbara Airport Sunday morning and was found in 180 feet of water off of Campus Point. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)