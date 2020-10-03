Advertisement

Body of Lake Tahoe pilot, plane wreckage found off California coast

Officials with Santa Barbara County Fire, join the U.S. Coast Guard, and Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol to search the area near Goleta Beach with boats and helicopters after a debris field has was located in Pacific Ocean, after a report of a single engine aircraft crash, with unknown number of passengers onboard, down approximately 2.5 miles off Santa Barbara Airport in Santa Barbara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Mike Eliason, a public information officer for Santa Barbara County Fire, said someone reported that they saw a single-engine aircraft descend rapidly shortly after taking off from Santa Barbara Airport around 7 a.m. Eliason says the person did not see an impact. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 2:12 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) - A wrecked plane and the body of its pilot have been raised from the ocean floor nearly a week after it crashed off the Southern California coast.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 61-year-old Deborah Nicholson of the Lake Tahoe area and the wreckage of her single-engine Cessna were recovered Thursday.

The plane went down shortly after taking off from Santa Barbara Airport Sunday morning and was found in 180 feet of water off of Campus Point. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

