Andelin Family Farm doing its best to bring fall safely to customers

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Andelin Family Farm in Sparks has had to change its business model to host customers safely this fall.

Co-owner Cameron Andelin and his staff have spaced out ticket times, ask customers to wear masks, and have put signage all over the farm to remind people to stay socially distant and to sanitize regularly.

Andelin Family Farm offers fun activities including petting zoos, a corn maze, a pumpkin patch and much more.

For more information on the farm, visit their website.

