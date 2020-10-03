Advertisement

Andelin Family Farm doing its best to bring fall safely to customers

A pumpkin at Andelin Family Farm in Sparks
A pumpkin at Andelin Family Farm in Sparks(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:12 PM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Andelin Family Farm in Sparks has had to change its business model to host customers safely this fall.

Co-owner Cameron Andelin and his staff have spaced out ticket times, ask customers to wear masks, and have put signage all over the farm to remind people to stay socially distant and to sanitize regularly.

Andelin Family Farm offers fun activities including petting zoos, a corn maze, a pumpkin patch and much more.

For more information on the farm, visit their website.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Reno 1868 FC hoping to have fans for first playoff game

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kurt Schroeder
Club hoping to get 700 supporters at next home match

News

City of Reno awards grants to seven local businesses struggling through COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
The City says it'll open up a second round of applications for CARES Act relief in the near future.

News

Seven businesses granted funds through Reno's Small Business Economic Assistance Program

Updated: 4 hours ago

Entertainment

Fright at the Fairgrounds in Gardnerville on Friday, Saturday nights

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Costs are $5 for kids and $10 for adults. It is every Friday and Saturday through October.

Latest News

KOLO Cares

Washoe County Library celebrates TeenTober

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
The Washoe County Library plans fun activities for teens during October.

News

Nevada unemployment website down on Saturday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
During the outage, people will not be able to file claims or access resource materials.

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 6 new cases, 2 recoveries

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Staff
There were no deaths reported.

News

Protesters, ‘observers’ file free speech lawsuit in Las Vegas

Updated: 8 hours ago
Plaintiffs include Black Lives Matter and union organizers, lawyers and a student observer of protests in May, June and July.

News

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: 9 hours ago
Some smoke and haze will creep back into the sky over the weekend. Expect cool nights and very warm days. No measurable precipitation is expected through next work week. There is a slight chance of showers the following weekend. -Jeff

News

Culinary Union Local 226 says changes to canvassing in 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago