Washoe County District 1 Debate

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are important issues and races in the November election beyond the presidential race.

That’s why we are conducting socially distant virtual debates here at KOLO 8 News Now.

Our first race – Washoe County Commission District 1 between incumbent Republican Marsh Berkbigler and Democrat Alexis Hill.

The debate includes issues like short term rentals at Lake Tahoe and affordable housing.

