Tuscaloosa man sentenced to 600 years for sexual exploitation of children

Child pornography was produced
Chief U.S. District Judge L. Scott Coogler sentenced 32-year-old Matthew Miller to 7,200 months in prison for producing child pornography.
By WBRC staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:13 AM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A federal judge sentenced a Tuscaloosa man to 600 years for sexually exploiting two young children.

Miller was charged in a 20-count indictment for enticing two children under the age of 5 to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual production of such conduct.

A search warrant was obtained for the defendant’s electronic devices. Prosecutors said devices revealed 102 pornographic images Miller had produced of the children. Miller pled guilty to these charges in October 2019.

“Child predators seek out and victimize those that are the most innocent and vulnerable, children,” Escalona said. “The sentences imposed today and yesterday in local child exploitation cases reflect the commitment of law enforcement in this district to prosecuting to the fullest extent of the law those who commit crimes against children.”

“The crimes for which Miller has admitted guilt are not only disturbing, they are sickening, and his actions robbed these children of their childhood,” Sharp said. “I am proud of the work of the FBI on this case, and I applaud the sentence handed down today, as Miller will spend the rest of his natural life behind prison bars.”

FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force investigated the case, along with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crime Unit. Assistant U.S. Attorney R. Leann White prosecuted the case.

