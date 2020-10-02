Advertisement

Suspect arrested in multiple armed robberies

Abraham Miguel-Gomez
Abraham Miguel-Gomez(Washoe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 1:22 PM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect in four armed robberies that involved a man with a knife.

The armed robberies all happened in the area around Northtown Lane and Wedekind Road.

Detectives from the Regional Crime Suppression Unit identified Abraham Miguel-Gomez as the suspect and arrested him on October 1, 2020.

The Sparks Police Department says Miguel-Gomez had been connected to a separate string of thefts in recent months.

