Suspect arrested in multiple armed robberies

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect in four armed robberies that involved a man with a knife.

The armed robberies all happened in the area around Northtown Lane and Wedekind Road.

Detectives from the Regional Crime Suppression Unit identified Abraham Miguel-Gomez as the suspect and arrested him on October 1, 2020.

The Sparks Police Department says Miguel-Gomez had been connected to a separate string of thefts in recent months.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.