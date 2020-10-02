Sparks Police Chief Krall retires

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Thursday was Sparks Police Chief Pete Krall’s last day on the job. Midday, already in civvies and looking like the retired professional he was about to become, he could look back with some satisfaction on a long career.

He began as a reserve officer at the Sheriff’s office before joining Sparks PD as a rookie two years later and rising to head the department. Those 28 years saw a lot of change in his profession and he’s leaving at a moment when many are calling for further change. That’s alright with him.

“We’re here to serve our public and we understand our role in that. We understand that sometimes things have to change and need to change.”

Body cameras have been part of that change. Sparks police have had them for two years now and along with a public equipped with their own cameras create new demands for transparency and accountability. Krall admits officers can be wary of change.

“We’re creatures of routine. Our safety things that we do on a daily basis are functions of routine. Sometimes we have to look at those things and decider ‘Can we do things different, can we do it better?’ and that will always continue.”

Those pressures--he says--have nothing to do with his decision. It’s simply time. He’s leaving now, he says, for personal reasons to decompress, take care of family matters and eventually move on to whatever comes next.

“I’ve been here now for 26 years and it’s time for me. All law enforcement officers face this decision at some point and for me, it’s the right time.”

Many of the good cops I’ve known depart with some baggage--unfinished business, that case that got under their skin and remained unsolved. Krall has a different story. A domestic violence case from his days on patrol which led to the arrest of an abusive husband. About a year later he was driving through the same neighborhood and the man flagged him down.

“So he proceeded to tell me I’d arrested him about a year earlier and actually he thanked me for it. He and his wife were still together. He’d worked on the problems he’d had. I think if you can get somebody to say that to you that’s pretty special. So that’s more what sticks with me.”

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.