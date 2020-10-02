Advertisement

Reno police arrest alleged hit-and-run driver

The scene of an alleged hit-and-run accident on Wrondel Way.
The scene of an alleged hit-and-run accident on Wrondel Way.(Dan Pyke/KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:24 PM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 10:05 P.M. UPDATE: The Reno Police Department said it has arrested the driver suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run east of the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Reno Police Department is searching for the driver involved in a suspected hit-and-run crash that sent one person to the hospital.

Investigators say a pickup truck collided head-on with another truck on Wrondel Way east of the Peppermill about 7:43 p.m. Thursday evening.

The collision pushed the victim’s truck into a nearby parked car. The suspect continued driving and hit a parked car before ditching the vehicle a few blocks away and running off.

The victim was taken to the hospital with possible minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-COPS.

