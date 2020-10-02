Man found with more than 10,000 child porn images, videos indicted

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been indicted by a grand jury after investigators found more than 10,000 images and videos on his devices related to child pornography.

Detectives with the Northern Nevada Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force had been investigating the case since August of 2019.

They served a search warrant on Dale Jamieson’s home in November after an extensive operation targeting the downloading and sharing of child pornography.

Because of COVID-19 delays, a grand jury didn’t hear the case until September 3, 2020. The grand jury returned the indictment that same day.

Jamieson is awaiting trial later this year in the United States District Court for the District of Nevada.

