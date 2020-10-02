Advertisement

Man found with more than 10,000 child porn images, videos indicted

A man has been indicted for thousands of child pornography downloads in Northern Nevada Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force case.
A man has been indicted for thousands of child pornography downloads in Northern Nevada Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force case.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:36 PM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been indicted by a grand jury after investigators found more than 10,000 images and videos on his devices related to child pornography.

Detectives with the Northern Nevada Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force had been investigating the case since August of 2019.

They served a search warrant on Dale Jamieson’s home in November after an extensive operation targeting the downloading and sharing of child pornography.

Because of COVID-19 delays, a grand jury didn’t hear the case until September 3, 2020. The grand jury returned the indictment that same day.

Jamieson is awaiting trial later this year in the United States District Court for the District of Nevada.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

