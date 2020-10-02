Local organization aims to help women

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Improving the lives of women one step at time.

Thanks to an organization of volunteers, Soroptimist International of Carson City is doing just that despite COVID-19 challenges.

“One thing we really had to was shift the way we operate as a club, just because we can’t meet in person and thats something so valuable to most of our members is that connection,” said Soroptomist Int. of Carson City president Jennifer Merideth. “When we get together and we talk and have the ability to share ideas and the different challenges we have in our professions that’s when things really start to move.”

Soroptomist Carson City Logo (Staff)

Through a number of programs, grants and scholarships...it’s all about providing equal opportunities.

“Soroptimist believes that education and training is the means to provide women access to better paying jobs and better positions in the community,” added Soroptimist Int. of Carson City corresponding secretary Didi Chaney.

The need to help women now might just be more important than ever, as the pandemic may have burdened working women struggling to make ends meet while balancing their careers and family.

“so that’s what we try to do is provide scholarships and aid to women who need it,” explained Chaney. “We not only provide educational funds, what we also provide is anything that is needed for education like books or gasoline for the car and even childcare.”

One of those opportunities includes the ‘Dream it, be it’ project... to mentor young women and help them achieve their career goals.

“We try to take high school girls who haven’t got a lot of money to participate in many of the outside activities,” added Chaney. “So we provide a curriculum that teaches them how to dress for job interviews and how to present a resume and impress a potential employer.”

With everyone falling back on these hard and economic times, everyone can use a helping a hand no matter how big or small.

“This is a huge part of what Soroptimist Carson City has always done is look and see what the needs are of the community and we address that and its something every member is incredibly proud of,” explained Merideth. “So we’re continuing the work we have to. our theme for this year is that the show must go on!”

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.