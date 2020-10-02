Advertisement

Local church adapts to the impacts of COVID-19

By Abel Garcia
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:31 PM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Before the pandemic finding a seat inside of St. Peters Canisius Catholic before mass began was quite the challenge, but now services are no longer look the same.

Father Edgar Villanueva has created a safer alternative for his parish members. He has been hosting mass in the church parking lot. Each family pulls up in their own vehicles, tunes in to the appropriate radio station, and they can hear the mass from their car.

“We don’t have the room to accommodate 250 people and honestly not really even half of that. so for practical reasons, we are going to continue our masses in the parking lot,” Villanueva explained.

Governor Steve Sisolak’s new order raised the cap in smaller venues from 50 to 250 or 50% capacity, whichever is less.

“For many people of faith, for many people who believe in God, not just Catholics, especially now with the pandemic, people needed churches, people needed faith, and people needed God,” said Villanueva.

More than 75% of this parish is Hispanic. Villanueva said that his community has been one of the most affected demographics by the virus. With this in mind, he said he is finding a balance between faith and safety since the virus has already hit close to home.

“People I knew here, people who came to mass into this church, they are gone now, they have lost their lives to this virus,” Villanueva explained.

Nevada continues to see hundreds of cases and deaths and Villanueva reminds us all to not relax when it comes to coronavirus.

